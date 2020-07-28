51 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE: The city district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Monday, sealed 51 shops and imposed Rs17,800 fine over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.He said that the district administration’s inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators.He mentioned that a total of 1,343 shops as well as public transport vehicles were checked and 118 violations of the SOPs were observed during the inspection.