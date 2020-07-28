TEVTA’s student achieves Rs6.7m business turnover

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that in keeping with the situation created by COVID-19, the authority started e-learning courses in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, TEVTA Punjab kept a strong check on its quality, and with the grace of Allah, the authority shared one of the first achievements of those who completed the course.

“Our student Naveed Ahmed Shaheen has done an e-learning course from TEVTA under the Khushaal Puraman Pakistan Program.“He has done a total e-commerce business of Rs6.7 million, making the Punjab TEVTA proud.

He has become a beacon of hope and torch-bearer for millions of youth across country, he added.Ali Salman said that TEVTA Punjab had embarked on a new journey and developed a new Digital Transformation Roadmap.

He said that youth was our capital and the authority was on a mission under the leadership of Punjab chief minister and prime minister of Pakistan to provide skilled human resource for jobs locally and abroad and turn Pakistan into a knowledge economy.

He said that keeping in view future demand and COVID-19 situation, the authority started e-learning with its partners a few months ago and started various courses including, artificial intelligence, data analysis, data sciences, e-commerce -training, and digital marketing.