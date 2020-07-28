Global coronavirus death toll 649,577

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed 649,577 people since emerging in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Monday.At least 16,295,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, 9,171,400 are now considered recovered.

On Sunday, 3,914 new deaths and 218,757 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths in the last 24 hours were India with 708, Brazil with 555, and the United States with 518. The US is the worst-hit country with 146,935 deaths from 4,234,140 cases while 1,297,863 people have been declared recovered. The next hardest-hit countries are: Brazil with 87,004 deaths from 2,419,091 cases, Britain with 45,752 deaths from 299,426 cases, Mexico with 43,680 deaths from 390,516 cases, and Italy with 35,107 deaths from 246,118 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 83,891 cases (61 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,918 recoveries. Europe overall has 208,082 deaths from 3,073,979 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 184,168 deaths from 4,392,800 infections, and the United States and Canada 155,854 deaths from 4,348,051 cases. Asia has recorded 57,914 deaths from 2,517,025 cases, the Middle East 25,600 deaths from 1,098,235 cases, Africa 17,767 deaths from 848,612 cases and Oceania 192 deaths from 16,648 cases.