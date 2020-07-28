Infectious diseases hospitals to be set up in all divisions of Sindh

KARACHI: After Karachi, hospitals for infectious diseases are being set up in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho stated this on Monday in a meeting that reviewed the development schemes of the health department. "Hospitals with 200 beds will be constructed at a cost of Rs10,000 million,” she said. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, the health secretary, works and services secretary and officers of the health, planning and finance departments. The Karachi commissioner and deputy commissioners concerned participated in the meeting through video link. The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners concerned to write to the land utilisation department in three days for the allotment of land for the hospitals. He also directed the health secretary to write to the Sindh Public Service Commission for recruitment of 2,200 doctors and 1,400 nurses in the health department. "The recruitment from grade 1 to grade 4 should be done under the district recruitment committee," he said, adding that the recruitment of 15,000 non-technical and 500 technical staff from grade 5 to 15 would be done through the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration. The meeting was informed that 87 development projects of the health department would be completed in the current financial year 2020-21. The meeting decided that level 3 biosafety laboratories would be set up at the Civil Hospital Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and other health facilities, while level 2 biosafety laboratories would be upgraded in different districts.