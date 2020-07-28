Record hike in gold price termed sign of global economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Mian Zahid Hussain, Senior Vice Chairman of FPCCI Business Panel, on Monday said unprecedented and continued hike in the price of gold in the international market is a sign of global economic crisis. Interest rate reduction by central banks to cope with the pandemic helped yellow metal regain lost ground and the bad news about economic recovery has prompted investors and masses to buy gold, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that actions like an interest rate cut, rescheduling or waiving off loans, stimulus packages and cash support to masses was not enough to deal with the virus which has prompted a global buying spree. Talking to the business community, the business leader said the gold price has jumped by thirty percent since pandemic which indicates that businessmen are less interested in investment and more interested in saving their assets. The former minister noted that the confidence in the dollar and other international currencies is at the lowest ebb however, Euro and Yen are still performing better than USD. He said that different governments are investing heavy amount for economic recovery which is impossible without printing money while the tensions between US and China is also resulting in panic which may or may not settle after US elections. With low interest rate policies in majority of the countries, negative real rates, accommodative policies, huge amounts of global fiscal spending, a weaker dollar, escalating political tensions and no clear end in sight for pandemic are supporting gold. If central banks of developed nations further cut interest rate to tackle looming stagflation it will give a further boost to gold, he said.