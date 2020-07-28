Cops, patwaris accused of backing land mafia

NOWSHERA: The residents of Daag Ismailkhel here on Monday accused the local police and the revenue officials of helping the land mafia to occupy their land measuring about 282 kanal.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahim Gul, Ehsan Shah and others threatened to block the Grand Trunk Road to traffic at Pabbi if action was not taken against the erring officials. They said the members of the land mafia had grabbed their land since long with the connivance of the police and the revenue officials. “We have informed the police high-ups and the revenue authorities about the injustice, but to no avail,” Mohammad Nadeem said, adding that they would be compelled to block the GT Road at Pabbi if their land was not reclaimed. Earlier, they staged a protest demonstration outside the Nowshera Press Club. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters chanted slogans against the police and revenue officials, accusing them of being hand-in-glove with the ‘land-grabbers’.