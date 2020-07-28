close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Punjab govt announces Eidul Azha holidays

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced July 31 to August 2, 2020, as Eidul Azha holidays. In this connection, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) had issued notification Monday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan