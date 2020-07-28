Display of arms banned in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The police have imposed a ban on display of arms, including licensed and non-licensed, in a bid to maintain law and order in the district. A communique issued from the office of District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Khan said that the violators would be brought to a court of law and their weapons would be confiscated. It said that there will be no hunting activities in the district despite the issuance of permits for the weapons of hunters. The local police were also informed to keep a vigil in their respective areas so no one could brandish arms or carry out hunting activities in the district. The cops were also asked not to carry their official or personal weapons while in civvies so the violators could not exploit the situation.