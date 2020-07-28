Lawyers stage protest against KP law minister

CHARSADDA: The lawyer fraternity here on Monday blocked the road for traffic at Kuladher Chowk to protest the indifferent attitude of provincial law minister and not honouring his promises made with the lawyers recently. The passengers, including elderly men, women and children who were heading to and from Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and Charsadda, suffered great hardships due to road blockade by the lawyers in the scorching heat. The lawyers while registering their protest demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to remove provincial Law Minister Barrister Sultan Muhammad Khan or else they would stage a sit-in outside the CM’s House in Peshawar after Eid. The lawyers also chanted slogans against the law minister for not honouring his promises made with the District Bar Association, Charsadda. Speaking to protesting lawyers, DBA president Mujeeb Khan advocate said that the law minister was a member of the district bar but now he had adopted a step-motherly attitude and was not fulfilling his promises.