Two killed in accident

OKARA: Two people died in an accident on the GT Road on Monday. Reportedly, Muhammad Tayyab of Bahawalnagar was carrying cattle to Lahore on his loader along-with Usman when their vehicle rammed into a trailer. As a result, both died on the spot.
