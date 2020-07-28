close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Two killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

OKARA: Two people died in an accident on the GT Road on Monday. Reportedly, Muhammad Tayyab of Bahawalnagar was carrying cattle to Lahore on his loader along-with Usman when their vehicle rammed into a trailer. As a result, both died on the spot.

