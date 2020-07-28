Man kills uncle in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A man shot dead the uncle of his wife on Monday. According to police, Kashif of Basti Durraniwala was married a Salma Bibi and he was not on good terms with his in-laws and he did not allow his wife to meet her parents for last one year. On Monday, Salma Bibi, along with her eight-month old child left for her parents’ home for a short period. When Kashif came to know, he rushed to in-laws home and there he tried to beat his wife for not obeying his instructions. However, maternal uncle of Salma namely Shahbaz Hussain tried to stop Kashif from torturing Salma. In a fit of rage, he opened fire at her uncle and he died on the spot.