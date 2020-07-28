Land dispute claims life of ex-cop

BHAKKAR: A former cop was shot dead over a land dispute at Hansanwala on Monday. Azhar Olakh had a land dispute with Chaudhry Asghar, additional SHO of police station Behal for some time.Olakh lodged many applications against the SHO and obtained a stay order from court but the influence of the SHO allegedly ended his job. On the day of incident, Ch Asghar, who is posted in police station Behal, shot dead Olakh and injured two others. District Police Officer (DPO) Bhakkar has suspended Asghar.