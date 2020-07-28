close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Land dispute claims life of ex-cop

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

BHAKKAR: A former cop was shot dead over a land dispute at Hansanwala on Monday. Azhar Olakh had a land dispute with Chaudhry Asghar, additional SHO of police station Behal for some time.Olakh lodged many applications against the SHO and obtained a stay order from court but the influence of the SHO allegedly ended his job. On the day of incident, Ch Asghar, who is posted in police station Behal, shot dead Olakh and injured two others. District Police Officer (DPO) Bhakkar has suspended Asghar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan