Tue Jul 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Girl commits, nine attempt suicide

Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

FAISALABAD: A girl committed suicide here on Monday. Saima Sharif ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue. Meanwhile, nine persons attempted suicide due to different reasons in the city. They included Rizwan Sarfraz of Chak 191, Shazia Bibi of Chak 123, Zahid Hamid of Chak 219, Wasim Bashir of Nishatabad, Misha Asif of Motorway City, Rukhsana of Bhowana and Abid Nazir.

