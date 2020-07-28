3 sisters killed in mudslide

KALAYA: Three sisters were killed and their minor niece sustained injuries when a landslide hit them in Karital Saranaka area in lower part of the Orakzai tribal district on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lower Orakzai, Mahboob Khan, said that three sisters and their minor niece were taking mud home from a nearby hill in Karital Saranaka area when all of a sudden a heavy mass of mud fell on them, burying them alive. Soon after the incident, the local residents, officials of the district administration and police rushed to the spot and started rescue activities. The rescuers retrieved the bodies of three sisters identified as Saima Bibi, 13, Munzima Bibi, 12, and Hussna Bibi, 11, daughters of Misal Khan, while their niece named Jamaida Bibi was rescued in an injured condition. The dead and injured were taken to the Kalaya Hospital from where the injured girl was shifted to a hospital in Kohat because of her precarious condition. The locals said the recent torrential rains had weakened the mud hill, which collapsed and buried the children alive.