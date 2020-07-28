PML-N flays govt over inflation ahead of Eid

LAHORE: PML-N secretary-information Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed the government over an unbearable increase in price of everything ahead of Eid. In a statement, Marriyum said ‘selected’ prime minister has gifted Eidi to people of Pakistan in the form of skyrocketing inflation.

She said those whose houses are run on the money of ATMs loaded by looting national, hoarding, fake shortages and illegal profiteering cannot understand the plight of those who work hard all day to earn a livelihood and still struggle to feed their families because of this government.

She said the cost of electricity, gas, petrol, sugar, wheat, flour, cooking oil and even spices have hit the roof. Meanwhile, vegetables, fruits, meat, education, healthcare have been pushed beyond the buying power of the average Pakistani.

The former information minister said Imran’s lip-service won’t fill the empty stomach of starving poor nor will it give an honourable livelihood to daily-wagers and labourers. She said Imran-led Mafia government dropped petrol bomb on people before Eidul Fitr and snatched their happiness and has dropped the inflation bomb on them on Eidul Azha.