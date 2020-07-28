Panic among food employees after raids to arrest ‘corrupt’ officials

LAHORE: Panic gripped employees of the food department following raids for arrest of ‘corrupt’ officials as field formations opted to observe unannounced strike under the alleged influence of food directorate and flour mill owners.

Due to the disruption in issuance of permits, several flour mills could not lift wheat from government warehouses for producing flour. Sources of Flour Mills Association have expressed concern that the non-release of wheat could affect the supply of flour. It may be noted that after the allegations of corruption against the food department officials by the anti-corruption department and the subsequent arrests, the officers of the food department and the field formation staff have preferred not to attend offices and thus the day-to-day work of the department has been affected. In this connection, an official of the Field Formation Staff Association in audio message has asked all the assistant food controllers not to assume duties at their respective offices. He said employees were being pressurised from high level but they wouldn’t compromise on their stand. The lower level officials should not work in place of district food controllers. Meanwhile, an official of Punjab Food Department said there was no major interference in day-to-day work of the department. He admitted the work was stopped for only one hour and then the wheat releasing process started as per routine.