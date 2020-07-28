close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
July 28, 2020

51 shops sealed

Lahore

 
July 28, 2020

Ag APP

The district administration during an operation in the provincial capital on Monday sealed 51 shops and imposed Rs 17,800 fine over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.

