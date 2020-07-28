Russia thwarts planned mass shooting attack in Moscow

MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had thwarted a planned militant attack in Moscow and shot dead an unnamed man it said was plotting a mass shooting in a crowded public place. State TV channel Rossiya 24 showed a picture of the man, who the FSB said was from a Central Asian country, lying face down dead on the ground with a Kalashnikov assault rifle he had apparently been using nearby. The FSB said he had opened fire on them when they had tried to arrest him on the outskirts of Moscow and that they had shot him dead.