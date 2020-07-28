close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
Kuwait emir’s health condition stable

July 28, 2020

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who arrived in the US last week to complete his medical treatment, is in a stable condition, a statement issued after a cabinet meeting on Monday said. Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery, his office has said, for an unspecified condition.

