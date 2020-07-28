Kuwait emir’s health condition stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who arrived in the US last week to complete his medical treatment, is in a stable condition, a statement issued after a cabinet meeting on Monday said. Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery, his office has said, for an unspecified condition.
