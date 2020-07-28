close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
Russia sends jet to intercept US spy plane

MOSCOW: The Russian defence ministry said it had sent a Su-27 fighter plane on Monday to intercept a U.S. surveillance plane over the Black Sea that it said was approaching the Russian border. The U.S. plane, identified as a P-8 Poseidon, has changed course to move away from the Russian border, the ministry added.

