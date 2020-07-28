Philanthropist Kavala seen as threat by Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Osman Kavala, imprisoned in Turkey for nearly three years without ever being convicted of a crime, is a philanthropist and businessman who supporters say has tirelessly used his wealth to help society.

He was not very known to the public before but he has been singled out by authorities under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a threat in the wake of a 2016 failed coup. Kavala on Monday marked a 1,000 days behind bars, prompting his supporters to campaign on social media and elsewhere with the hashtag #FreeOsmanKavala.

“We´ve had 1,000 days stolen from our life... my husband´s mother is over the age of 90 and she doesn´t know whether she will ever see her son again,” his wife, Ayse Bugra, said during an online press conference Saturday. The 62-year-old was excluded when April legislation allowed for the release of thousands of prisoners as a safety measure against the coronavirus outbreak.