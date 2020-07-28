Trump national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s national security advisor, Robert O´Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday. O´Brien, who holds a key role in the administration, “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House said in a statement.

“There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president,” it added, stressing that the work of the National Security Council continued uninterrupted. O´Brien travelled in mid-July to Paris, where he notably met with his French, German, Italian and British counterparts. Trump´s national security advisor is the latest — and most senior — among several associates of the president to have contracted the novel coronavirus. In May, Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence´s spokeswoman who is also married to Trump´s close advisor Stephen Miller, tested positive for the virus. She has since returned to work.

In early July, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality and the girlfriend of Trump´s eldest son, Donald Jr, also tested positive. Guilfoyle has played a prominent role in fundraising for Trump´s campaign for reelection in November. Trump has faced mounting criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 4.2 million Americans and killed almost 150,000.