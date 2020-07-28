Hazara Expressway’s section opened

MANSEHRA: Inspector General of Police (Motorways) Kaleem Imam opened Mansehra-Thakot section of Hazara Expressway to traffic after taking a round on the newly built artery on Monday.Imam also met with motorway staff deputed at various points and toll plazas and inquired about the safety of passengers travelling through the artery. The NHA decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha to address traffic issues in the division. The decision was taken after NHA Chairman Sikandar Qayyum travelled on the section from Mansehra to Thakot. The sources said that the federal minister for communications was expected to formally inaugurate Mansehra-Thakot section of Hazara Expressway after Eid.