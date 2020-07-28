PML-N women wing to be reorganised in KP after Eid

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Farah Khan has said the party’s provincial president of the wing Tahira Bukhari would visit all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reorganise the wing and launch membership drive after Eidul Azha. In a statement on Monday, she said people had been facing problems for the last two years and the rulers had initiated victimisation of opposition leaders in the name of accountability. Farah Khan said the opposition leaders at an all parties’ conference would launch the protest movement against the government, which was the need of the hour. She said those making tall claims of “change” had created numerous problems for the people. The price hike and lawlessness, she said, had made life miserable for people.