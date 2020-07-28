Prices go up in Mansehra ahead of Eidul Azha

MANSEHRA: Prices of wheat flour and other essential commodities have increased drastically before Eidul Azha.

The wheat flour shortage has been reported in far-off areas of the district but the district food department denied the scarcity of essential commodities. A 20kg four bag of fine quality, previously sold at Rs1200, is now being sold at Rs1250 to Rs1300 in Shinkiari, Jabori and adjoining areas. The prices of other qualities of wheat flour have also been increased by Rs50 per bag. “The sugar, which was being sold at Rs85 per kilogram, is now being sold at Rs90,” stated Ajmal Khan, a local resident. He said the district administration should check the price hike across the district as rates of other essential items and vegetables and fruit had been increased before Eidul Azha.

Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, said that millers were supplying wheat flour across the district at subsidised prices of Rs860 per 20kg. He said the district administration had set up stalls where wheat flour was available in abundance.