PESHAWAR: Mian Fazal Manan was elected president and Nadeem Ahmad as general secretary of Lawyers Clerks Association in its election here. Other office-bearers were Naeemullah Shah VP, Hayat Khan, joint secretary, Irfan Khan, finance secretary, Nauman, information secretary and Shan Ali, Shah Hasan and Sheryar Khan as cabinet members.
