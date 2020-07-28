close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
Office-bearers

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Mian Fazal Manan was elected president and Nadeem Ahmad as general secretary of Lawyers Clerks Association in its election here. Other office-bearers were Naeemullah Shah VP, Hayat Khan, joint secretary, Irfan Khan, finance secretary, Nauman, information secretary and Shan Ali, Shah Hasan and Sheryar Khan as cabinet members.

