Lahore Qalandars wicket-keepers training completed

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars in its online coaching has completed the training of selected wicket-keepers.

According to the details, Qalandars High Performance Center’s wicket-keeping coach Sanaullah and analyst Nabil analysed the wicket-keepers’ techniques and gave them suggestions to improve their techniques.

The general techniques of fast bowlers, batsmen and spinners have already been explained in Qalandar’s Sikandar program. Director Lahore Qalandars Aaqib Javed said that the series will be resumed after the Eid holidays. “After general techniques, lectures will be given to the players on execution of what they have leant. Strengthening the players physically and mentally is also one of our priorities,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said that the syllabus of Virtual High Performance Center has been made in a modern style and no effort will be spared in the training of selected players of Qalandar’s Sikandar. He said that no aspect of the game was considered less important in the programme.

The wicketkeepers coached were Raja Farhan Khan, Shahryar Rizvi, Sami Hassan, Shahid Nisar, Junaid Ali, Farzam Alam, Ihtisham Ul Haq, Shahid Ahmed.