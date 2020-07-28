Faisal concerned at Pak batsmen’s failures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former cricketer Faisal Iqbal has said Pakistan batsmen’s performance in the practice games ahead of the England series has been a “total failure”.
With only a few notable performances, it has been Pakistan’s bowlers who have enjoyed success in the lead-up to the Test and T20 series. Faisal expressed his concern at how Pakistan’s batsmen will fare against the England bowling attack. In a tweet, he said batting has been a total failure in the three practice games.
“Batting has been a total failure in 3 practise games till now even with so many [batsmen] on the tour,” Faisal said. Pakistan are currently in Derby, where they are training and playing practice matches. They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
