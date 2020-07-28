Online workshops apt way to impart modern training: DG SBP

LAHORE: Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Monday that online training workshops are a very appropriate platform to impart modern training to Punjab sports officers.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a divisional level online training workshop. Divisional Sports Office Bahawalpur was the host of the online training workshop on the topic of ‘Role of Biomechanics in Sports’. The workshop was attended by all district and tehsil sports officers of the province. DG SBP praised Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Hamad Iqbal for holding the online training workshop quite smoothly.

Aulakh appreciated the holding of online training workshops of Punjab sports officers at divisional level under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab. Addressing the participants, Aulakh said: “In the present scenario when most of the activities are stalled due to Covid-19 pandemic, it is the best way to educate our sports officers about modern sports techniques. Provincial sports officers must show enthusiasm in these online training workshops,” he added.

He said a Sports School will be built in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Dr Zia-ul-Haq and other experts delivered lectures on the topic of ‘Role of Biomechanics in Sports’. They said that in modern day sports, biomechanics has a significant role in sports. The sports officers must have sufficient information and knowledge about biomechanics and its various aspects, they said.