PCB to spend Rs5.29 billion on cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be spending Rs5.29 billion on cricket during the 2020-21 season.

The Board of Governors of the PCB held its second meeting of the year via a videoconference in which it approved Rs7.76 billion for operating expenditure for the 2020-21 fiscal year, down by 10 percent from the 2019-20 fiscal year as the PCB continues its austerity drive as part of its financial management exercise.

While budgets were reduced in other functional areas, there was no reduction in cricket-related activities as the PCB committed to spending Rs5.29 billion on cricket over the next 12 months. This includes Rs1.8 billion in High Performance, Rs1.4 billion on international cricket, Rs1.4 billion on Pakistan Super League 2021, Rs109 million on Medical and Sports Sciences, Rs411 million on women’s cricket and Rs39 million on disabled cricket, as per a PCB release.

The High Performance has the biggest budget as it incorporates domestic cricket expenses. After restructuring, the academies and domestic cricket have been brought under one umbrella. This cost includes contracts for players, match officials, curators, domestic events, their prize money, and academy programmes.

During the virtual session, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani updated the BoG on his meeting with the PCB Patron, including discussions around legislation on criminalising corruption in sports. Mani submitted a draft proposal, which provides a short background on the menace of corruption and its impact on the integrity of sports.