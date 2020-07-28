ICC launches World Cup Super League: Pakistan likely to begin campaign against SA

ISLAMABAD: Results of eight series in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup will determine Pakistan’s fate regarding a direct entry into the 10-team ODI tournament to be played in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially launched the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League with the first match to be played between hosts England and Ireland at Southampton on July 30.

The Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Pakistan will be required to beat some powerful opposition to finish among the top seven teams, which together with hosts India will directly qualify for the mega event.

Twelve full ICC members plus associate team the Netherlands will try their luck for a place in the top seven. Pakistan were to start their Super League earlier this month against the Netherlands. However, that series had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to be rescheduled next year when Pakistan will again tour England for a One-Day International series.

Though decisions have not yet been made as to which series Pakistan will play to earn a direct World Cup place, the Greenshirts are expected to launch their campaign in October in South Africa followed by a home series against Zimbabwe.

All 13 teams will have to play four home and four away series, which have to be decided by the cricket boards with mutual understanding. Pakistan have signed up to play 11 series till 2023 — four away and seven at home. The away series are against South Africa, Afghanistan, the Netherlands and England while the home series are versus New Zealand (twice), Australia, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“The respective boards have yet to take a decision as to which series would be considered as World Cup qualifiers. We have to play eight series against eight teams in the Super League. Pakistan are already scheduled to play 11 series till the 2023 World Cup. Whether there is a requirement of any adjustment or which home series will be a qualifying series will only be known once the cricket boards sit together to decide,” a PCB official said.

“Chances are that the away series which Pakistan are already scheduled to play will be part of the Super League. The home series are expected to be played against New Zealand, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka. However, nothing final can be said at this point of time.”

Three ODIs from each of the eight series will be picked as part of the Super League. At the completion of the first stage that will ensure eight of the 10 qualifiers, a qualifying round will be held close to the 2023 World Cup. The tournament will be participated by five remaining teams plus five associates to determine which two sides make it to the 10-team World Cup.