Willey and Topley get England recalls for Ireland ODIs

MANCHESTER: Left-arm pacemen David Willey and Reece Topley were recalled to the England One-day International squad announced Monday for the three-match series against Ireland.

The pair were included in a 14-strong group for three games at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl headquarters. Willey, 30, missed out on England’s triumphant World Cup campaign last year after a change in qualification rules saw him make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Topley, 26, last played international cricket in 2016 but has since suffered several back injuries. The England group contains eight players who were members of the World Cup squad, with captain Eoin Morgan joined by experienced white-ball campaigners Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Adil Rashid.

Kent batsman Joe Denly, who was dropped from the Test side after the series opener against the West Indies, has now joined the England one-day “bubble”.

England squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire).

Reserves: Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire).