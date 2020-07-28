Liverpool boss expects tougher title fight next term

LONDON: Liverpool turned the Premier League title race into a procession this season, but Jurgen Klopp expects his champions to face a much tougher fight to retain the trophy next term.

Klopp’s side powered to their first English title for 30 years with a dominant campaign that left their rivals trailing in their wake. Liverpool wrapped up the silverware with a record seven games remaining and finished the season 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds’ remarkable run forced City to surrender the title they had won for the last two years, with Pep Guardiola’s team unable to muster the consistency required to keep pace. With Liverpool having also won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and the Club World Cup in December, some pundits believe the Anfield club are primed for a golden era of dominance.

All the pieces are in place for Liverpool to win consecutive titles for the first time since 1984, with Klopp signed to a long-term contract and key stars Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson all in their primes.

Liverpool also have a cadre of emerging youngsters capable of bolstering Klopp’s squad next season. But the German insists Liverpool will take nothing for granted when the 2020-21 campaign kicks off because he expects a renewed push from City and stronger challenges from Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Whatever people say, it will not be important for next season because for sure we both have to be ready,” Klopp said. “We see United coming up. People thought they had no chance but we see with one or two players how good they are and how good they can be, and for sure they will not be worse next season, and now there is Chelsea as well. “It will not be about City and us. For the last two years pretty much the top of the table was City and us, and City for four or five years before that.”

Man United, Chelsea seal top-four spots as Watford, Bournemouth relegated Manchester United and Chelsea sealed Champions League places on Sunday as Bournemouth and Watford fell through the trapdoor on a dramatic final day of the longest Premier League season.

United finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester, while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating Wolves by the same scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

At the other end of the table, Bournemouth and managerless Watford followed already-relegated Norwich down to the Championship while Aston Villa fans breathed a huge sigh of relief. Leicester, in fifth spot, will play in the Europa League next season where they will be joined by Tottenham, who drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace to leapfrog Wolves.

Wolves still have two routes to qualify for European competition next season — either into the Champions League by winning the Europa League next month or into the Europa League if Chelsea beat Arsenal in next week’s FA Cup final.

Chelsea required just a draw at Stamford Bridge to seal their place in the top four, but won all three points in first half stoppage time as Mason Mount whipped in from a free-kick before Olivier Giroud slid home.

United, whose form has dipped in recent weeks after they pulled themselves back into contention for the Champions League, were locked at 0-0 at half-time at the King Power Stadium. But they finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was upended. Jesse Lingard scored late to seal the win.