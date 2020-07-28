Pakistan shortlist 20 players for England Tests

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday shortlisted 20 players from their extended squad ahead of the three-Test series against which gets underway in Manchester from August 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the remaining nine players, who are part of Pakistan’s touring party, will continue to train with their team-mates but will not be in contention for the Tests.

Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the Test series was finalised following the conclusion of the four-day intra-squad practice match at Derby on Monday. The game was Pakistan’s last warm-up match before next week’s opening Test at Old Trafford.

However, Pakistan were unable to get much practice for the four-dayer in Derby as there was little action during the last two days of the match.

Pakistan’s preliminary squad for Test series:

1. Azhar Ali (captain)

2. Babar Azam (vice-captain)

3. Abid Ali

4. Asad Shafiq

5. Faheem Ashraf

6. Fawad Alam

7. Imam ul Haq

8. Imran Khan Snr

9. Kashif Bhatti

10. Mohammad Abbas

11. Mohammad Rizwan

12. Naseem Shah

13. Sarfaraz Ahmed

14. Shadab Khan

15. Shaheen Shah Afridi

16. Shan Masood

17. Sohail Khan

18. Usman Shinwari

19. Wahab Riaz

20. Yasir Shah

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.