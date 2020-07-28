South African league to resume on August 11

JOHANNESBURG: South African officials voted Monday to restart the Absa Premiership — the richest football league in the continent — on August 11 after it was halted in March by the coronavirus.

An official involved in the online decision-making meeting told AFP that the 2019/2020 campaign would conclude on September 5. The remaining 54 league matches will be played behind closed doors in the central Gauteng province, whose main cities are Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa but the national association says health protocols will ensure there is only a “one percent chance” of anyone being infected.