Tue Jul 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Huzaifa beaten in Florida quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Top seed British player M Ross defeated Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abul Rehman in straight sets in the Florida UTR Tennis Tournament quarter-final. Ross brushed aside Huzafia 6-4, 6-3 to make it to the semis-finals. According to the reports reaching here, Huzaifa made a solid start and was seen playing at par against his experienced opponent till the British player broke his serve to take the first set.

