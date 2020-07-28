UK announces obesity plan as PM admits weight ‘struggle’

LONDON: Restaurants will have to display calories on menus under plans announced by the British government on Monday to tackle the country’s obesity problem, made more urgent by the coronavirus crisis.

Other measures outlined include bans on "buy one get one free" deals on unhealthy items, junk food television adverts being aired before 9pm and a "consultation" on placing calorie labels on alcohol.

It is not the first time a British government has attempted to do something about the country’s bulging waistlines, but this latest attempt has been prompted by the pandemic.

Analyses show that nearly eight percent of critically-ill patients in intensive care units with the virus were categorised as morbidly obese, compared with less than three percent of the general population.

Two-thirds of UK adults are above a healthy weight, with 36 percent overweight and 28 percent obese, according to government data. "Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Johnson required intensive care treatment in April after catching the virus.