Rafale jets

Tue Jul 28, 2020
AFP
July 28, 2020

AFP
July 28, 2020

PARIS: The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial multibillion-dollar deal headed to India on Monday for rapid deployment amid rising tensions with China. The deal, estimated to be worth $9.4 billion, has been shadowed by corruption allegations levelled by the opposition Congress party, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejected the claims.

