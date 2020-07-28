Julian Assange

MADRID: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was spied on while holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London like "in a film", his lawyer Baltasar Garzon said on Monday after testifying at a top Spanish court probing the allegations.

Assange, who is in a British prison after being removed from the embassy last year, filed a lawsuit against private Spanish security firm Undercover Global, accusing it of spying on him and passing the information to the United States.