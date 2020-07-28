‘100 migrants risk drowning’

GENEVA: Around 100 migrants fleeing war-ravaged Libya have run into difficulty in the Mediterranean and could drown, the UN said on Monday, urging a rapid rescue.

The arrival of summer and more favourable conditions at sea tends to lead to an increase of attempts to cross the Mediterranean, and the deteriorating situation in Libya is also prompting more migrants to take their chances at sea and reach Europe.

The International Organisation for Migration warned in a tweet that "around 95 migrants are still floating in the Central Mediterranean at risk of drowning, after attempting to flee Libya." IOM was aware that the migrants had "been at sea for at least 37 hours sending distress calls", spokeswoman Safa Msehli told AFP in an email.

The UN agency did not provide any further details, but stressed in its tweet that "states and shipmasters have a moral and legal obligation to respond to distress cases at sea. "Delays in rescue have resulted in avoidable deaths in the past and inaction is absolutely inexcusable," Msehli said. More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the IOM.