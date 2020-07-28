close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
AFP
July 28, 2020

PNG orders lockdown of capital

World

AFP
July 28, 2020

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea’s prime minister on Monday ordered a swift lockdown of the capital and warned the number of coronavirus cases will likely explode in coming days, as the country recorded its first confirmed Covid-19 death.

As local testing kits ran out and meagre hospital resources approached capacity, James Marape announced the discovery of 23 new cases in the last 24 hours and said that without drastic action, "numbers will grow out of control".

