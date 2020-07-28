Stopping a new wave

According to the government's health authorities, Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases have fallen by around 80 percent or possibly even more. While the country had been seeing a daily virus death peak of about 150 cases in June, on Saturday only 24 new fatalities were reported. Pakistan has confirmed over 274,000 cases at the height of the pandemic. The decline is immensely positive news for Pakistan. But the real question is if it can be maintained. Much of this will depend on people’s behaviour during Eidul Azha and in the day leading to the occasion.

During Eidul Fitr many people ignored guidelines which requested limited gatherings inside mosques and only small gatherings at other places. This time the government has said it is determined to ensure SOPs are followed. Dr Zafar Mirza, the prime minister’s adviser on health has asked people to buy sacrificial animals online rather than throng markets where they are being sold. He has also said that SOPs related to social distancing must be followed during Eid prayers. The question is if people are willing to cooperate. This includes prayer leaders at mosques and other members of the ulema. In other Muslim nations they have advised people to avoid coming together for congregation prayers even on Eid.

The government, as has become the established practice seems to have once again left things to the last minute. Markets in major cities are to be closed down but perhaps if this decision had been taken earlier people would not have flocked to shops together in large numbers to buy the supplies they need for Eid and the days which follow it. This does not point to good planning. We however hope that even though testing has remained far below the numbers originally stated by the government and many cases may never have been reported because people have been reluctant to get tested, this time the government will recognize how quickly Covid-19 can spread and will ensure SOPs are followed with the cooperation of security forces, ulema, health workers and people themselves. An awareness programme must be launched immediately. Only if ordinary citizens understand that the coronavirus has been deemed by scientists to be possibly the quickest spreading virus in the world will they be ready to take steps to prevent a new spike. Such a spike in cases would be extremely dangerous for Pakistan and would put all of us at immense peril once again because of a failure to ensure everything possible is done to educate people about the need to keep themselves and others safe.