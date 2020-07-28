Farcical system

This refers to the letters ‘Benign dictator’ (Jul 23) by Arif Majeed and ‘Solving KE’ (Jul 26) by S R H Hashmi. Shanghai Electric is a commercial entity and its goal is to earn profits. Why would Shanghai Electric decide to make a huge investment and agree to defer the return when the responsibility was of Abraaj Group once it took over the entity? It may be apprised that all projects under CPEC are being implemented on a commercial basis for mutual benefit. Regarding examples of benign dictators, the writer says that all of them belong to foreign countries. In the same way, the parliamentary system in vogue in our country has its origin in foreign land and we have just copied the West.

The writer laments ‘the real problem is that Pakistanis demonstrate least responsibility while electing our leaders’. This is because of two curses – the feudal system and the widespread illiteracy/ignorance. Feudalism cannot be abolished in a democratic dispensation as a large number of feudals are members of parliament and would resist any such move. On the other hand, successive governments have purposely paid scant attention to educating the population and empowering them so that the vast majority remain hostage to the rich and powerful and do not agitate for their rights. The bottom line is that democracy in an illiterate and poor country like ours amounts to a tyranny of the farcical majority imposed on the people willy-nilly.

Erum A Baig

Karachi