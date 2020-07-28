Lessons learnt?

The simple answer to your question in the editorial, 'Mafias galore?' (July 19) is that we should not expect a person to destroy the very crutches he used to gain power and needs to hold tightly to keep it. It should also be a rude awakening for all those who thought that compromises on the means were justified if the end being sought was noble.

This has never happened in history and will never happen in the future. No mistake, however, is grave if we learn a lesson from it and not repeat it in the future.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur