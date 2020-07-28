Dam issues

This refers to the letter, ‘Dam joy’ (July 17) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer seems to be in support of big dams, ignoring the risks and threats associated with them. While many countries across the globe are moving towards small dams, and are utilizing other valuable options for overcoming water and energy challenges, the authorities here in Pakistan stick with big dams, as if they are the sole panacea to all the prevailing crises of the country.

A big dam project or reservoir is not something that needs to be enjoyed, as it poses a serious blow to the economy as well as threatens environmental standards, according to various statistics. In addition to this, the dam-break incidents in China and Brazil and the havoc they unleashed there should be taken into consideration before initiating such costlier and risky projects.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad