COVID-19 claims: 11 more lives, infects 513 others

As many as 513 new cases of the coronavirus were detected when 8,742 samples were tested, bringing the tally of positive cases to 118,824 in Sindh, where 11 more patients died of the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from the CM House on Monday. The chief minister said 8,742 samples were tested against which 513 cases were detected, constituting a six per cent detection rate. He added that so far 718,548 samples had been tested, which diagnosed 118,824 positive cases, constituting a 17 per cent detection rate.

He said 11 more patients lost their lives while battling against the virus, taking the death toll in Sindh to 2,162, which constituted a 1.8 per cent death rate. He added that 1,077 patients recovered overnight, raising the number of recovered patients recovered to 108,480, showing a 91 percent recovery rate.

According to the chief minister, 8,182 patients are under treatment, and of them 7,655 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 521 in hospitals. The condition of 489 patients is stated to be critical, and 76 of them have been shifted onto ventilators.

Shah said that out of 513 new cases of the coronavirus, 138 were detected from Karachi, with District East reporting 43, District South 38, Central and Korangi districts 20 each, Distirct Malir nine and District West eight cases. He added that Shikarpur reported 32 new cases, Ghotki 31, Hyderabad and Sukkur 26 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Khairpur 20, Badin and Kashmore nine each, Mirpurkhas 17, Larkana and Jamshoro 14 each, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar 13 each, Umerkot 10, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Dadu seven, Kambar six, Jacobabad five, Sujawal four, Matiari and Tando Allahayar three each and Thatta two.