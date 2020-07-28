Boy reunited with parents

Islamabad:Kohsar police station on Monday reunited two-year old missing boy with his parents, a police spokesman said.One, Farooq Ahmed informed kohsar police station that his two-year old son Shoraim had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of police team