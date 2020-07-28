close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 28, 2020

Boy reunited with parents

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 28, 2020

Islamabad:Kohsar police station on Monday reunited two-year old missing boy with his parents, a police spokesman said.One, Farooq Ahmed informed kohsar police station that his two-year old son Shoraim had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of police team

Latest News

More From Islamabad