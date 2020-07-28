close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

PEF new chairman

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

LAHORE:MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar has been elected as a new chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). The first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BoGs) of the PEF was held here on Monday in which the members through a consensus elected Sardar Aftab Akbar as chairman of the PEF.

Latest News

More From Lahore