PEF new chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar has been elected as a new chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). The first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BoGs) of the PEF was held here on Monday in which the members through a consensus elected Sardar Aftab Akbar as chairman of the PEF.
LAHORE:MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar has been elected as a new chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). The first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BoGs) of the PEF was held here on Monday in which the members through a consensus elected Sardar Aftab Akbar as chairman of the PEF.