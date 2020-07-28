Tevta graduate’s achievement

LAHORE:Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said Tevta graduate Naveed Ahmed Shaheen, who has done an e-learning course from Tevta, has done a total e-commerce business of Rs6.7 million in just 40 days. According to a press release, Naveed Ahmed Shaheen had done an e-learning course from Tevta under the Khushaal Puraman Pakistan Programme. Ali Salman Siddique said in keeping with the situation created by Covid-19, Tevta Punjab started e-learning courses and the marketing campaign for the initial course met with a thundering response with 33,000 applications against 500 capacity.