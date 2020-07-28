Tevta graduate’s achievement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said Tevta graduate Naveed Ahmed Shaheen, who has done an e-learning course from Tevta, has done a total e-commerce business of Rs6.7 million in just 40 days. According to a press release, Naveed Ahmed Shaheen had done an e-learning course from Tevta under the Khushaal Puraman Pakistan Programme. Ali Salman Siddique said in keeping with the situation created by Covid-19, Tevta Punjab started e-learning courses and the marketing campaign for the initial course met with a thundering response with 33,000 applications against 500 capacity.
LAHORE:Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said Tevta graduate Naveed Ahmed Shaheen, who has done an e-learning course from Tevta, has done a total e-commerce business of Rs6.7 million in just 40 days. According to a press release, Naveed Ahmed Shaheen had done an e-learning course from Tevta under the Khushaal Puraman Pakistan Programme. Ali Salman Siddique said in keeping with the situation created by Covid-19, Tevta Punjab started e-learning courses and the marketing campaign for the initial course met with a thundering response with 33,000 applications against 500 capacity.