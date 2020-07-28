Man robbed of Rs2 million

LAHORE:Robbers deprived a man of at least Rs2 million on Wahdat Road by three unidentified motorcyclists on Monday. The victim identified as Abid Ali is a director in a pharmaceutical company. The incident occurred when he was on his way with an employee after getting a cheque cashed from a private bank. He has lodged a complaint with Iqbal Town police.

Three arrested: Three alleged robbers involved in murder of a security guard in a private housing society have been arrested. The arrested suspects were on a robbery bid in the housing society. They were intercepted by a security guard, identified as Khalid Zafar, for checking and inquiry. Instead of complying with his instructions, they opened firing on fear of being caught. As the result, the security guard died. A case was registered by Sundar police. Police said that they were investigating the suspects. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on Monday. He has been identified as Shahid Iqbal. The arrested PO had allegedly deprived a widow of her property situated in Gulberg. He had taken fake thumb impressions to get the property worth Rs30 million. During an inquiry, he was found guilty and a case was registered against him.